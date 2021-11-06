Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,328,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,817 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $24,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 378.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 241,601 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 31.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

NYSE GPK opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

