Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives $10.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPEAF shares. Peel Hunt upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Great Portland Estates stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

