Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GWO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perfom rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.09.

TSE GWO opened at C$38.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.43. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$27.92 and a 12 month high of C$39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95. The company has a current ratio of 26.09, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.6500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total transaction of C$473,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$202,706.02. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,896.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

