Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given New $52.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an in-line rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.
NASDAQ GPRE opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.73. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $42.50.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.
