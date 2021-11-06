Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given New $52.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an in-line rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Get Green Plains alerts:

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.73. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.