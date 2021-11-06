Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Greencore Group stock remained flat at $$7.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $9.23.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

