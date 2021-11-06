Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 81.8% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $252.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.34. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $9.71.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.33. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.95%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.