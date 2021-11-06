GreenPower Motor (GP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million. On average, analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 62,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 13.08. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.83 million, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 6.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of GreenPower Motor worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on GreenPower Motor from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GreenPower Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

