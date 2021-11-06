GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

GSKY has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.42. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

