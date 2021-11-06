Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $51.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMAB. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 138,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth $202,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth $221,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

