GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:GVP opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.12. GSE Systems has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 2.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,406 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSE Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.

