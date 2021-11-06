GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:GVP opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.12. GSE Systems has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.
GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 2.11%.
About GSE Systems
GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.
