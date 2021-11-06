Guardian Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Stantec by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,117,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,929,000 after buying an additional 161,041 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stantec by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,160,000 after purchasing an additional 605,271 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 9.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter worth about $2,122,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Shares of STN opened at $55.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.92. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

