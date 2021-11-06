GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Raised to $115.00 at Truist

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price increased by Truist from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.14.

Shares of GXO opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.46. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $100.64.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

