HackenAI (HAI) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00083040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00079370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00100245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,407.22 or 0.07245579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,672.32 or 0.99746871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022435 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI was first traded on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

