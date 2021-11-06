Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 258.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.900-$2.000 EPS.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 893,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,397. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,449 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

