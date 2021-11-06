Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.06 EPS

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 258.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.900-$2.000 EPS.

HALO stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.71. 893,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

HALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 246,450 shares of company stock worth $10,082,449 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

