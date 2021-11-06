Haluk (Hal) Alper Sells 20,000 Shares of MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) Stock

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) insider Haluk (Hal) Alper sold 20,000 shares of MYCELX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.94), for a total value of £14,400 ($18,813.69).

Shares of MYX stock opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.75) on Friday. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.91 ($1.06). The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The company has a market capitalization of £11.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.84.

MYCELX Technologies Company Profile

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

