Hamster Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.49 Million (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Hamster has a total market cap of $89.48 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00084644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00079630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00099928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.31 or 0.07304916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,156.85 or 0.99469001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022435 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

