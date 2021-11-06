Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Gap Down to $18.28

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.28, but opened at $17.51. Hanesbrands shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 31,882 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,318 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,222,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,824,000 after acquiring an additional 741,921 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 492,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

