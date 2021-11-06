Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on January 11th

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 77.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.3%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

