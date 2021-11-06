Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €177.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HNR1. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €133.30 ($156.82) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €172.03 ($202.38).

HNR1 stock opened at €163.90 ($192.82) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €155.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €150.03.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

