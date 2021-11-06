Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Harmonic in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmonic’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HLIT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.03, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,019 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 6,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,758 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth $7,077,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 383.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 634,082 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.