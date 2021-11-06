Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

HRMY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of -0.27.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,109 shares of company stock worth $2,735,820 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 55.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,607 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

