Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Trading Up 8.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)’s share price was up 8.5% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.52. Approximately 3,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 354,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Specifically, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HSC shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.99.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Harsco by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 372,699 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,838,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Harsco by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after purchasing an additional 216,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,094,000 after purchasing an additional 184,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

