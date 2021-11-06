Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has raised its dividend by 6.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a payout ratio of 65.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.