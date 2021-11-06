Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.87. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 22.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 0.7% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Hawkins by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Hawkins by 1.6% in the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hawkins by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

