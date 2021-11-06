HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$8.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at C$12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.81. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$12.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

