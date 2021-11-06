HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$8.50 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at C$12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.81. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$12.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
