Head to Head Comparison: UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 5.24% 9.95% 0.84% Piper Sandler Companies 11.55% 33.27% 16.96%

This table compares UP Fintech and Piper Sandler Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $138.50 million 7.94 $16.07 million N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies $1.24 billion 2.61 $40.50 million $10.02 17.88

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech.

Volatility & Risk

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UP Fintech and Piper Sandler Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33 Piper Sandler Companies 0 0 3 0 3.00

UP Fintech presently has a consensus price target of $23.31, suggesting a potential upside of 242.24%. Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus price target of $170.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.72%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Piper Sandler Companies.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats UP Fintech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

