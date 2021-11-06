Head to Head Review: BBQ (BBQ) and Its Competitors

BBQ (NASDAQ: BBQ) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BBQ to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BBQ and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 BBQ Competitors 833 4455 5186 189 2.44

BBQ currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.70%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 10.40%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BBQ is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BBQ and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million $4.95 million -25.55 BBQ Competitors $1.57 billion $100.35 million 1.76

BBQ’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BBQ. BBQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 9.22% 8.21% 1.98% BBQ Competitors 4.12% -29.04% 1.18%

Volatility & Risk

BBQ has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ’s competitors have a beta of -8.70, indicating that their average share price is 970% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BBQ beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

