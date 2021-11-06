Head to Head Review: Maximus (NYSE:MMS) vs. Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB)

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) and Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Maximus has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuboo has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Maximus and Kuboo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maximus 7.44% 23.25% 11.44% Kuboo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maximus and Kuboo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maximus $3.46 billion 1.53 $214.51 million $3.39 25.45 Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than Kuboo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Maximus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Maximus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Kuboo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Maximus and Kuboo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maximus 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maximus currently has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.92%. Given Maximus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Maximus is more favorable than Kuboo.

Summary

Maximus beats Kuboo on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc. engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs. The U.S. Federal Services segment includes process solutions, program management, as well as system and software development, and maintenance services for various United States federal civilian programs. The Outside the U.S segment comprises of national, state, and county human services agencies with a variety of business process services, and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education institutions, and other human services programs. The company was founded by David V. Mastran in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Kuboo

The Suggestion Box, Inc. engages in the provision of open and secure family communication. Its products include Kuboo.com, which is a 3D virtual world for kids, MouseMail.com, AnonymouseTips.com, which provides email tips to schools, local police departments and government agencies, and StandAgainstBullying.org. The company was founded by Howard A. Baer on November 22, 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

