Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. Healthcare Trust of America also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.770 EPS.

NYSE:HTA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.55. 1,287,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,910. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 351.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

