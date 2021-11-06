HeartBout (HB) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. HeartBout has a market cap of $162,006.90 and approximately $355.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HeartBout has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00051552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00253716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00097018 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

