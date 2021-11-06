HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €61.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €80.71 ($94.95).

HEI stock opened at €64.80 ($76.24) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €49.17 ($57.85) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €71.83.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

