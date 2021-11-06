Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

HLX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after buying an additional 4,839,992 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after buying an additional 1,936,876 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 534,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after buying an additional 486,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth $1,946,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

