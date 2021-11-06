HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.01 ($108.25).

Shares of HFG opened at €83.74 ($98.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a fifty-two week high of €97.38 ($114.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is €83.73 and its 200-day moving average is €80.52.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

