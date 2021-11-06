HelloFresh’s (HLFFF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLFFF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HelloFresh has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $97.50 on Friday. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $114.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.82.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

