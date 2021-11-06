Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT Raised to $98.00 at Robert W. Baird

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.25.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

