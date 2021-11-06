Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.41 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.72. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.00. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

