Herc (NYSE:HRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $194.02

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $194.02 and last traded at $193.39, with a volume of 1390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on HRI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

Get Herc alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 2.83.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $13,792,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $16,062,673.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Herc by 13.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Herc by 109.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Herc (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.