Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Heritage Commerce has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Heritage Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 70.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $740.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $60,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Heritage Commerce worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

