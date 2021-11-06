Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hewlett Packard Enterprise is benefiting from strong executions in clearing backlogs, improved supply-chain and increased customer acceptance. HPE’s efforts to shift focus to higher margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure is aiding its bottom-line results. Additionally, its target of saving at least $800 million annually by fiscal 2022-end through cost optimization plan is a positive. Moreover, its multi-billion-dollar investment plan across expanding networking capabilities will help diversify business from server and hardware storage markets, and boost margins over the long run. Nonetheless, organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products due to global economic slowdown concerns, which can undermine HPE’s near-term growth prospects.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

