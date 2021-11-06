Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 2,460 ($32.14) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($37.63) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($32.14) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,682 ($35.04).

LON HIK opened at GBX 2,391 ($31.24) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 16.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 2,158 ($28.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,714 ($35.46). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,440.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,466.94.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

