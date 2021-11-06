Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE HRC opened at $155.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $88.11 and a 12 month high of $155.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.50 and a 200-day moving average of $129.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hill-Rom stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,235 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Hill-Rom worth $37,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRC. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

