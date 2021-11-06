Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE HRC opened at $155.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $88.11 and a 12 month high of $155.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.50 and a 200-day moving average of $129.82.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 27.04%.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRC. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.
Hill-Rom Company Profile
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.
