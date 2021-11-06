Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.39% from the company’s current price. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.74. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $4,760,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $15,784,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.