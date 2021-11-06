Honest Market Capitalization Tops $2.14 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $42,508.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Honest has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00083529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00082120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00103278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.00 or 0.07293189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,268.87 or 0.99987842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022631 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.