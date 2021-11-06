Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Up 18.4% This Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $922,618.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00083500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00078811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00100241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,573.51 or 1.03151704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,375.13 or 0.07212347 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022383 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.