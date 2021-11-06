Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 572.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 574,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 488,627 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $53,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85,836 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,277,000 after buying an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $110.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,832 shares of company stock worth $22,521,442. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.