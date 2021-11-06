Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $110.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total transaction of $3,036,911.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,050.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,521,442. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $70,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

