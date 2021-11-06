Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.37

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.37 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11), with a volume of 4,026,747 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.81, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £142.81 million and a PE ratio of -42.05.

About Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

