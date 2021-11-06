Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDJF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.59.

OTCMKTS HWDJF opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

