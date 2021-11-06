Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,134,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,220 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $39,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,567,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,830,000 after buying an additional 657,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,311,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,650,000 after buying an additional 395,178 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,914,000 after buying an additional 175,964 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,445 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

NYSE HWM opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

